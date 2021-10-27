Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.18-3.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $765-770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $752.44 million.Shutterstock also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.180-$3.290 EPS.

SSTK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Shares of SSTK stock traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.05. 2,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,736. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.45 and a 200 day moving average of $101.58. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $62.21 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,281,024.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,993,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,543,106.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,916 shares of company stock worth $19,262,708 over the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shutterstock stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Shutterstock worth $16,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

