Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $14.46

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.46, but opened at $14.05. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 25,634 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.8075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,091.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

