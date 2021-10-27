Sienna Senior Living Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$14.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$952.62 million and a P/E ratio of -253.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.53. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$11.42 and a 52 week high of C$16.85.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$162.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIA. National Bankshares upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.36.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

