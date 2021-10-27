SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.34. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 8,250 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $48.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.75.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.33 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIF. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SIFCO Industries by 19.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SIFCO Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SIFCO Industries by 46.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

About SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

