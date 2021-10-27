SIG (LON:SHI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SIG (LON:SHI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 52 ($0.68) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded SIG to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get SIG alerts:

LON SHI opened at GBX 49.94 ($0.65) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.32. SIG has a twelve month low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The company has a market capitalization of £590.07 million and a PE ratio of -6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.55.

In other news, insider Steve Francis sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total value of £48,150 ($62,908.28).

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.