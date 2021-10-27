Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.690-$0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Silgan also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.400 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLGN. Truist Securities began coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silgan from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of SLGN stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $39.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,194. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.56. Silgan has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silgan stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Silgan worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

