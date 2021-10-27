Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €145.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been given a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €136.63 ($160.74).

FRA WAF opened at €134.55 ($158.29) on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €137.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €139.98.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

