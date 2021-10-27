Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Receives $51.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.80.

SBTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.