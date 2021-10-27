Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Receives $51.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.80.
SBTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.
Shares of Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $63.41.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.
