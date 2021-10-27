SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect SilverBow Resources to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. On average, analysts expect SilverBow Resources to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBOW stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $375.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 15,545.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

