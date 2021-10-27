Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 39.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPG opened at $146.37 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $147.77. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Argus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.67.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

