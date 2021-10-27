Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $665,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Booking by 21.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Booking by 99.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,255,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Booking by 38.6% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,486.96.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,443.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,540.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,332.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,303.48. The stock has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of 243.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

