Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 172,200 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 381,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.53.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

DISH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.