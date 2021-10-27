Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,251 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,529,000. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $345.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.50. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.49 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.20.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $1,924,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,250 shares of company stock worth $142,029,225. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

