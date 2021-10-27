Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 172,103 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 172,103 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $166,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. TheStreet lowered ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.23 and a 1 year high of $101.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.19. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 126.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.