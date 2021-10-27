Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Scott A. Reed Sells 7,522 Shares

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,129,127.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $159.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.72. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $187.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.99 and a beta of 2.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,283,000 after buying an additional 92,950 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after buying an additional 29,057 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 14,663.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

