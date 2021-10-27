SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Stock Position Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 129.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,154,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.65% of SITE Centers worth $84,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITC opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.13 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SITC. Wolfe Research began coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.