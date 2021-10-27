SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Raised to B- at TheStreet

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers stock opened at $16.57 on Monday. SITE Centers has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $17.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.13 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 930.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 68,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,391,000 after purchasing an additional 327,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,115,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 105,571 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SITE Centers by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SITE Centers by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 330,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.