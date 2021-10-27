Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Posts Earnings Results

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $3.90 on Wednesday, reaching $42.30. 4,026,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,012. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average is $43.31. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.50.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $24,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

