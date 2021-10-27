Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.13. Sleep Number also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$7.250 EPS.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,529. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. Sleep Number has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $151.44.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a c+ rating to a d- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.80.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.