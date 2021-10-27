SLM Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for SLM in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SLM’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.38. SLM has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SLM by 0.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SLM in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SLM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SLM by 11.1% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 4.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

