SLR Senior Investment (SUNS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 83.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. On average, analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SLR Senior Investment alerts:

NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. SLR Senior Investment has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $248.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUNS. TheStreet upgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Senior Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Senior Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Senior Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.