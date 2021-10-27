SnowGem Price Tops $0.0441 on Major Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004582 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.