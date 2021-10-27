Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS STWRY remained flat at $$11.77 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $13.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.