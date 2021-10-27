Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 522.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth $276,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

NYSE SAH opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.93. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. Research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

