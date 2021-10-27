Sonic Automotive (SAH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, analysts expect Sonic Automotive to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonic Automotive stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,316 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Sonic Automotive worth $10,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

