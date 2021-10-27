Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.30

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and traded as low as $29.51. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 329 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.85.

About Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF)

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

