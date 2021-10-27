South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 16.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

SPFI stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,015. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $457.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPFI shares. TheStreet upgraded South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

