Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 27.10%.

Shares of SFST traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,329. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $416.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

