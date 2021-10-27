Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SBSI traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $41.14. 122,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,248. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Southside Bancshares stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,730 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.09% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

