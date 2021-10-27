Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Shares of SBSI stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,248. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.79.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southside Bancshares stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,730 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.09% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.