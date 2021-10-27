Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Purchased by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360,709 shares during the period. Southwestern Energy makes up about 2.9% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $154,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

Shares of SWN stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,433,830. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

