Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEPJF shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of Spectris stock traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $49.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 755. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.02. Spectris has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $55.28.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

