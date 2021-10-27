Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRC stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $49.22. 10,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,893. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average of $48.29. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $164.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.638 dividend. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

