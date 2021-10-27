Sports Entertainment Acquisition Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SEAH)

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 29,717 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,343% compared to the typical volume of 2,059 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $547,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEAH opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $11.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

