Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Up to $252.20

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $252.20, but opened at $260.00. Spotify Technology shares last traded at $268.20, with a volume of 34,564 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.52.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.19 and its 200 day moving average is $243.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

