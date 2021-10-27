Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Up to $252.20

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $252.20, but opened at $260.00. Spotify Technology shares last traded at $268.20, with a volume of 34,564 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently commented on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.52.
The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.19 and its 200 day moving average is $243.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.24 and a beta of 1.51.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.
About Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.
