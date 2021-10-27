Springhouse Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Springhouse Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.7% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Springhouse Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,774,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,344,000 after acquiring an additional 192,722 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,064,801. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

