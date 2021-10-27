SPX (SPXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. SPX has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.250-$2.450 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.25-$2.45 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.55 million. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. On average, analysts expect SPX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average is $60.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SPX has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $67.66.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPXC. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPX stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of SPX worth $17,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

