S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for S&T Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

STBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $31.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. S&T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

