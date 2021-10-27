St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

St. James’s Place stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

