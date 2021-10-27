Stacks Hits One Day Volume of $122.00 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Stacks coin can now be bought for $1.93 or 0.00003275 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stacks has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $2.47 billion and $122.00 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00069970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00068292 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00105954 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00070846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00096213 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,280,889,072 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

