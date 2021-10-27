Stamina Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Stamina Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,246 shares during the period. Celsius makes up 0.4% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stamina Capital Management LP’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 24.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at $1,606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after buying an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CELH traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,399. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.53. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $103.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.57 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CELH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

