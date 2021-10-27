Stamina Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Stamina Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 295.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Papa John’s International comprises approximately 3.0% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stamina Capital Management LP owned 0.55% of Papa John’s International worth $20,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,800,000 after purchasing an additional 90,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,136,000 after purchasing an additional 90,428 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,743,000 after purchasing an additional 167,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,431. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $132.37.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

