Standard Motor Products (SMP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SMP opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $55.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $47,428.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $64,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,792 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Standard Motor Products stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 137.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 30,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of Standard Motor Products worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

