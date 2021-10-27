State Street Corp Acquires 63,026 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,930,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.10% of National Retail Properties worth $793,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,493,000 after purchasing an additional 453,631 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,095,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,565,000 after acquiring an additional 55,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,103,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,588,000 after acquiring an additional 58,045 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 20.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,785,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after acquiring an additional 299,356 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 51.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,555,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,910,000 after acquiring an additional 530,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

NNN stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.46%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

