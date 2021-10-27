State Street Corp Buys 321,393 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,963,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of Evergy worth $722,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE:EVRG opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.99. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 19,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $1,263,808.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 115,261 shares of company stock worth $7,263,761 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.