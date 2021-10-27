State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $658,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,417,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 577,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after purchasing an additional 82,087 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,730,000 after purchasing an additional 66,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,979,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

NYSE WHR opened at $206.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.14. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $171.33 and a 52 week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.