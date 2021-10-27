State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,442,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 72,955 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.95% of Allegion worth $618,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 118.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 15.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after purchasing an additional 297,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 59.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,554,000 after purchasing an additional 283,810 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Allegion by 3.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,364,000 after acquiring an additional 185,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $129.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.44. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.67 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 28.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

