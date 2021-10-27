Step Hero (HERO) Achieves Market Cap of $7.91 Million

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last week, Step Hero has traded down 27.9% against the dollar. One Step Hero coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Hero has a market capitalization of $7.91 million and $897,270.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00049641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.02 or 0.00208415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00099410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Step Hero

HERO is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

