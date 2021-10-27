Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Stake Reduced by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386,099 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 2.50% of Stereotaxis worth $17,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STXS. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 5,565.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 157,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 3,094.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 305,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stereotaxis by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after buying an additional 682,167 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STXS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. 517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,325. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $428.42 million, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stereotaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

