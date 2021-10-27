Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,148 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,191,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 691.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 63,922 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 95,772 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.40. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

